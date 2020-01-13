Bicyclist seriously injured in crash near Lafayette Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic investigators are looking into a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in downtown Savannah Monday afternoon.

Dandra Fazzlore, 18, was riding her bicycle around 1 p.m. on Charlton Street by Lafayette Square when the incident happened, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

At the same time, Geraldine Lauretti, 83, was traveling north on Abercorn Street approaching the square in a Honda Fit.

According to SPD, Lauretti attempted to turn east onto Charlton Street but “did not see Fazzlore and struck her.”

Fazzlore sustained serious injuries.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.