SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A four-vehicle crash has closed Habersham Street at Gwinnett Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department, no injuries are involved. Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately released.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to be patient. The closure could last about an hour. Officers are on scene to help redirect traffic.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic