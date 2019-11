Crash at intersection of Ogeechee Road and Berwick Boulevard (courtesy Dana Sallee Sparks)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on Ogeechee Road at Berwick Boulevard resulted in minor injuries but major traffic delays Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, three vehicles were involved in the incident.

Officers closed down southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road for about an hour, slowing traffic in the surrounding area. By 4:30 p.m., the road reopened.

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic