SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A two-vehicle crash on the Truman Parkway has closed down the northbound exit onto Eisenhower Drive.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. One person was injured, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. The closure will last about an hour, according to SPD.

