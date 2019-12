SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash involving two vehicles has closed traffic on eastbound Interstate 516.

According to the Savannah Police Department, crews are working to remove debris on the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 16. The closure could remain in place for about an hour.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or any injuries.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic