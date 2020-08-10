TRAFFIC: 2 crashes on I-16 at Pooler Parkway

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two crashes have slowed traffic on Interstate 16 at the Pooler Parkway Interchange Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) issued an alert for a crash involving four vehicles on eastbound I-16. A half an hour later, the department reported a crash involving two cars on I-16 westbound.

According to the Pooler Police Department, both lanes on each side will be closed as officers and other first responders work to clear the scenes.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes. You are able to get off of I-16 East onto Pooler Parkway.

GDOT estimates the scenes to be clear by 5 p.m.

