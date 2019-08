SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officers are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 16 that seriously injured one person.

According to Savannah Police, I-16 WB is closed between I-516 and Chatham Parkway. Police are on scene, diverting traffic in the area.

One vehicle and one semi-truck were involved in the crash, police say. The individual injured has been transported to a hospital.

“Please be patient while traveling in the area,” Savannah Police tweeted.

