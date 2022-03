DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 near Darien has shut down southbound traffic.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the fire occurred near State Route 251 just before 6 p.m.

The area could be closed until 8 p.m., GDOT’s latest estimate shows.

No word yet on any injuries.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.