Tractor trailer driver killed in fiery crash on I-95 Friday night

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor trailer driver died after the cab of his vehicle caught fire in a crash on I-95 late Friday night.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper Christopher Ashdown, the driver was traveling southbound near mile marker 79 around 11:30 p.m. when he hit a guard rail. Ashdown says the side fuel tank was possibly ruptured, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the cab of the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, and fire was quickly spreading to the trailer, which was hauling bottles of beer.

Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby said firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but the driver did not survive.

The two left lanes of I-95 in the area were closed while crews extinguished the fire.

Ashdown said more information will be released once the victim’s identity is released.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.