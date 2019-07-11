Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 in Liberty County

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters quickly extinguished a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 95 in Liberty County early Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., crews responded to the northbound ramp near Exit 76 in Midway. Upon arrival, the cab of the truck was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say no one was injured. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all exit lanes were blocked for a short time.

Fire units from Midway, Lake George and Riceboro responded. Midway Police was on hand to also provide support.

Contributions to this report made by Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service