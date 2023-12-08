SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend, there will be a two-day closure and detour at Dean Forest and Interstate 16 to finalize the Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project.

It begins Friday at 9 p.m. and will last through Sunday at 8 p.m.

The DDI is replacing the existing bridge with two new bridges with extra-wide lanes. The project will replace existing signals and interchange lighting.

Crews will also install permanent signage, a shared-use path and sidewalks. The eastbound lanes will feature a dual off-ramp to accommodate commercial traffic.

The interchange serves several industrial sites with the Georgia Ports Authority and will increase capacity, improve safety, reduce delays and decrease accidents.

During the temporary closure, motorists will detour onto the I-16 ramps, using Pooler Parkway and Chatham Parkway to return to Dean Forest Road. Through traffic on I-16 will be routed to the off-ramp, crossing over Dean Forest Road, and back onto I-16 via the on-ramp.

