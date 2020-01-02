Taylor Street between Drayton and Bull Streets closed due to pedestrian involved accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Taylor Street between Bull and Drayton Streets is currently closed due to a pedestrian involved accident.

According to the Savannah Police Department, at around 2:20 p.m., a driver was turning from Drayton Street onto Taylor Street and hit the edge of a residence. The driver then backed up and hit three pedestrians, two women and one man.

The three pedestrians were transported with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene.

