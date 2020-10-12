Tattnall County man killed in head-on collision

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A head-on collision Monday morning killed a Tattnall Couny man.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper PFC M. Taylor, a Toyota Corolla and GMC Canyon crashed on Joe Kennedy Road around 9:30 a.m.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to Optim Medical Center in Reidsville where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have only identified him as a man from Tattnall County. His name is being held until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the GMC Canyon was identified as a Tattnall County female who was transported to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.