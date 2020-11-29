Talmadge Bridge reopen after crash involving semi truck

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Talmadge Memorial Bridge is reopen after a crash Sunday afternoon.

It was estimated the northbound lanes would be closed for up to two hours, but the Savannah Police Department says “thanks to a really skilled wrecker driver” the bridge reopened in under an hour.

#SPDtraffic Thanks to a really skilled wrecker driver, the semi has been removed from the Talmadge Bridge- all lanes are open at this time. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) November 29, 2020

Previous story, below.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Talmadge Memorial Bridge northbound lanes are closed due to a crash involving a semi truck.

According to the Savannah Police Department, crews are working to clear the crash. The closure is expected to last up to two hours.

Drivers are asked to take Interstate 95 to get into South Carolina. Drivers should expect delays and use caution.

There is no word on any possible injuries or further details about the crash.