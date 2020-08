SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An overturned log truck has closed down some westbound lanes of Interstate 516.

Logs have spilled onto the roadway between Augusta Avenue and Gwinnett Street.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) tweeted that the area will likely remain closed for several hours.

No serious injuries have been reported at this time. SPD remains on the scene.