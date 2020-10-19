SPD investigates I-16 crash that injured motorcyclist

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

cropped photo: @SavPolice, Twitter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a crash with injuries on Interstate 16 involving a vehicle and motorcycle.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the crash on eastbound I-16 at exit 164B (Hwy 516).

The motorcyclist has been taken to a hospital with injuries, SPD said. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit has responded to the scene.

Motorists can expect slow traffic in the area. Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories