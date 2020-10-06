Southbound lanes of I-95 back open after accident involving a vehicle

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – An accident caused all southbound lanes of I-95, just past exit 109, to shut down Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred around 4:30 a.m. All lanes were closed until they reopened to traffic around 8:15 this morning. The northbound lanes were not affected.

Right now, there is no word on how many people were involved and no injuries have been reported.

WSAV is working to get more information regarding the accident and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

