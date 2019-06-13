South Carolina mother and daughter killed in Thursday I-95 crash, one driver facing DUI charges

UPDATE: The two women who died in Thursday morning’s crash on I-95 have been identified as Julia Brazil of South Carolina and her 55-year-old daughter, Tammie Stafford.

Tammie Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene, and Julia Brazil was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Julia Brazil’s son was driving the Volvo. His spouse was also in the car.

The driver of the Honda Accord that initially hit the Volvo has been identified as 20-year-old Noe Joe Guillen Herrera of Rhode Island. He has not been charged yet. DUI warrants are pending.

One person in the Dodge Nitro was seriously injured.

Contribution to this story by Lewis M. Levine, Coastal News Service

___________

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Two South Carolina women were killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 95 in McIntosh County.

According to Georgia State Patrol Specialized Reconstruction Team Investigator, Trooper First Class Kevin Ziegler, the accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning on mile marker 61.

Ziegler said a Honda Accord driven by a male was traveling in the southbound lanes when it struck a Volvo with four occupants inside. The Volvo became disabled in the left-hand lanes, and the occupants got out of the vehicle to seek safety on the shoulder of the road near the guard rails.

A Dodge Nitro with four people inside then struck the Volvo in the road. After that, a Chevy Cruise with 2 occupants hit both the Dodge Nitro and the Volvo.

A Dodge Ram later hit the Dodge Nitro.



At some point, the 2 women from South Carolina were struck by one of the vehicles. One of the women was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick Campus, and the other woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple victims were transported to the hospital in Brunswick and Savannah. The driver of the Honda Accord is facing DUI charges.

The Georgia State Patrol SCRT is leading the investigation.

_________

UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened.

_________

UPDATE: I-95 southbound is still shutdown in McIntosh County from Exit 67 (Highway 17) to Exit 58 (GA-57).

Highway 17 southbound is the detour and has been slowed down as volume continues to increase.

__________

McIntosh County, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people are dead and one is in critical condition after multiple cars crash on I-95.

According to McIntosh County Sheriff Stephen Jesup, there were at least five cars involved.

Right now, all southbound lanes near Mile Marker 61 are blocked. Use exit 67 as a detour.

This story is developing.

