SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Several interstate lanes will close Saturday to continue the widening project on I-16 and I-95.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said the following lanes will be closed Saturday:

Saturday, March 19, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Intermittent right and left lane closed

I-16 westbound from the I-16/I-95 Interchange (Mile Marker 157) to the I-16/I-516 Interchange (Mile Marker 164)

Saturday, March 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Intermittent right and left lane closed

I-516 westbound at the I-16 Interchange from Mile Marker 5 to 6

I-516 eastbound at the I-16 Interchange from Mile Marker 6 to 5

Saturday, March 19, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — Intermittent right and left lane closed

I-16 westbound from Chatham Parkway (Mile Marker 162) to the I-16/I-95 Interchange (Mile Marker 157)

Saturday, March 19, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — Double lane closed