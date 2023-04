CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed down the Highway 204 on-ramp at Veterans Parkway until further notice.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), a semi-truck rolled over, damaging the concrete guardrail.

Injuries have been reported in the incident, though they are minor, CCPD said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, as there is no timeline for the road to reopen.

Download the WSAV News 3 app for on-the-go traffic alerts.