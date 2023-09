ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A semi-truck lost a load of marble near Highway 280 at Industrial Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Bryan County Fire & Emergency Services.

The accident, near the Love’s Travel Stop, has shut down traffic to one lane as crews work to clear the roadway.

Drivers are being urged to use caution in the area.

Officials didn’t give an exact estimate for reopening but said traffic would be slow “for quite a while.”