YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is working on an emergency bridge replacement project in Hampton County and they’re asking for your feedback.

SCDOT says replacing the bridge on U.S. 17A /21 over CSX Railroad will bring the bridge and adjoining approach roadway up to the current department design and safety standards.

The department is accepting comments on the project now through Nov. 23. Simply visit this page to submit a comment.