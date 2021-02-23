SCDOT begins construction on widening project on Highway 17 connecting South Carolina, Savannah

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A $41.9 million project widening the highway between South Carolina and Savannah is underway.

The project will add two more lanes, a grass median and several other safety measures along U.S. 17. The upgrades are to accommodate the traffic that has increased with the region’s residential and economic growth.

The project accomplishes several goals, including updating road infrastructure and improving the safety of travelers, says J. Barnwell Fishburne, chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission representing the 6th congressional district.

The project will also include “significant” ground improvements, such as new roadway embankments and compacting soil to support the new highway and a new traffic signal and bike lanes being installed at S.C. 315 in Hardeeville.

SCDOT is paying for the project, which will be done by R.B. Baker Construction, through the Lowcountry Area Transportation Study and the Lowcountry Council of Governments. It has been rated a “top road infrastructure priority of the region.”

A second bridge over the Back River near the Savannah River is being designed by the Georgia Department of Transportation as a second phase of the project.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.