Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade will impact traffic Thursday, close roads

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is honoring veterans in its annual parade downtown Thursday and will be rerouting traffic accordingly. Several streets will be rerouted for the parade at 10 a.m. and traffic flow will resume regular routes by 2 p.m.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says the parade’s route is a “significant” change from those in the past due to ongoing construction on Broughton Street. The staging area is on Abercorn Street, from Park Avenue to Gwinnett Street in between Drayton and Lincoln.

Image provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD says the parade will begin on Abercorn and Gwinnett Streets, travel north through Liberty Street, turn west down Montogomery Street, then north through Oglethorpe Avenue then eastbound onto Price Street.

Westbound lanes on Liberty Street and eastbound beyond Drayton Street will be closed. Oglethorpe Avenue will be closed in both directions from Montogomery to E. Broad Streets, the city says. No parking zones will be labeled before the parade begins and any cars violating them will be towed, SPD says.