Savannah Police vehicle overturns in crash on Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah Police vehicle overturned on Victory Drive Friday afternoon in a crash involving multiple cars.

The collision happened near the Crossroads Shopping Center intersection just before 1 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, it appears a vehicle pulled out in front of the officer, causing their vehicle to flip and strike a tree as well and at least one other vehicle.

No serious injuries have been reported as a result.

Savannah Police closed multiple lanes of traffic to investigate. The roadway reopened around 2:45 p.m.