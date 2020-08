via Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Talmadge Bridge.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m., closing down one southbound lane.

No word on injuries at this time.

According to the Savannah Police Department, traffic is backed up but moving. The lane could be clear in less than 30 minutes.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic