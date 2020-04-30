Savannah Police: Overturned cement truck leads to road closures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Savannah Police Department, a cement truck overturned at Gwinnett Street and Telfair Rd. 

Police say East bound on Gwinnet is closed to traffic as well as one lane of Telfair Road. 

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

