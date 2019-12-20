Savannah Police: Abercorn crash reconstruction to affect morning traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Friday morning Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol plan to reconstruct a fatal crash scene on Abercorn Street.

Savannah Police say from 9:30 a.m. to noon, one eastbound lane of Abercorn Street at Middleground Road and the left turn lane will be closed to traffic. There will also be temporary disruption to westbound traffic.

Officials say the closure will allow for reconstruction of the deadly December 17th crash that claimed the life of Raymond Nedd Sr., 33.

Police say Nedd was crossing the street around 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

