2-car crash closes lanes near GS Armstrong campus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A two-car crash is impacting traffic near Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus.

It appears the crash took place around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Science Drive and Middleground Road. A photo from the Savannah Police Department (SPD) shows the two vehicles involved — one that is overturned.

While injuries have been reported, SPD said they are minor in nature.

According to SPD, northbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Science Drive are closed at this time. Officers are diverting traffic onto Middleground Road.

“Please exercise patience if traveling in this area,” the department advised.

This story is developing.