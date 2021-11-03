Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah: Road closures, course map

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Traffic impacts are expected Saturday in Savannah for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Races start at 7:30 a.m. at Bull and Bay streets and end at Forsyth Park, with road closures in place as early as 2:30 a.m.

Runners have seven hours to complete Saturday’s marathon. As the last runner exits the zone and it’s determined to be safe for reopening, officers will allow vehicular traffic to resume.

Road closures

Closure area Hours Alternate access Historic District North/

Start Area 2:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. EXIT: Travel west toward MLK Jr Blvd to access WB Hwy 16 or NB Hwy 17 OR travel east on E. President St.

ENTER: Exit EB I-16 onto Louisville Rd OR exit SB Hwy 17 onto Oglethorpe Ave. West Savannah 5:45 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Access in and out of this area once the race starts until 9:45 a.m. will be difficult. Drivers are advised to park outside of the race route if they need to travel during that time period. Louisville Road 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. There will be a two-way vehicle access lane between Stiles and

W. Boundary streets. Downtown 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. EXIT: Go north on Lincoln St and turn left on Liberty St. Continue on Liberty to access Hwy 17.

ENTER: From SB Hwy 17, take Oglethorpe Ave exit, turn right on W. Boundary, left on Louisville and continue east on Liberty St to enter the area. E. Broad Street 6:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A southbound access lane will be provided between Oglethorpe and Gwinnett for residents to exit the area.

EXIT: Go south on Broad, turn right on Gaston St, then left on Jefferson to avoid road closures at finish around Forsyth Park. Gordonston area 6:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Residents who need to drive should park outside the route before road closures.

EXIT: Take southbound Pennsylvania Ave to Skidaway. E. Anderson St 6:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Pedestrian traffic only on Anderson and side streets between Anderson & Henry. Southbound Truman Parkway 3:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. SB lanes are closed between President St and Delesseps Ave. NB lanes are not affected but DeLesseps and Henry/Anderson NB off-ramps will be closed. DeLesseps Ave 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. DeLesseps will be open east of Truman Pkwy ramps.

EXIT: Go west on DeLesseps to NB Truman Pkwy.

ENTER: From Skidaway Rd, go west on LaRoche to DeLesseps Ave. Memorial Hospital 6:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. For entering the area/accessing the hospital, use Waters Ave. South of SSU/ Glynnwood/ Magnolia Park/ Brookview/ Skidaway Terrace/ Parkview 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two-way access lane will be available on DeRenne for east and west. Savannah State 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ENTER: Take Derenne to Jasmine Ave. Park in lot on Jasmine south of Tompkins Rd and walk to destination OR use Whatley Ave.

EXIT: Go south on Jasmine, west on Derenne to access NB Truman Pkwy. LaRoche Park/ Springhill/Daffin Heights/Forest Hills 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. If your driveway is accessed from DeRenne Ave or Skidaway Rd, you’re asked to park off the route.

EXIT: Travel to DeLesseps Ave, then eastbound to

Skidaway Rd. Travel north on Skidaway Rd to Victory Dr. ENTER: Use southbound Skidaway Road to westbound La Roche to DeLesseps and travel south to your location.

FOREST HILLS: Enter and exit the area by using the access lane on Skidaway Rd, between Toussaint Ave and Ranchland Dr. Forsyth Park/ Finish Area 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents near the finish at Forsyth Park should park off the route.

EXIT/ENTER: Use Jefferson or Barnard. Residents east of the Park should take Abercorn north, turn left on Gaston St, then turn left on Jefferson or Barnard to exit. Whitaker south of Park Ave will also be open. Contact community.cgi@ironman.com for help with alternate directions

There will also be road closures in place Sunday for other races that start and end at Daffin Park. Organizers say road closures will be brief and minimal.

Real-time road closures will be available via the Waze app or on the Savannah Police Department’s website.

Course map

Having trouble viewing the map? Download a copy here.