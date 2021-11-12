Road closures expected in Beaufort this weekend

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – If you’re traveling in the Beaufort area this weekend, be sure to take note of some possible traffic impacts.

On Saturday, Woods Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicular and maritime traffic from 7 to 11 a.m. due to a 5K run. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), law enforcement personnel will be stopping and rerouting traffic in the area.

The sheriff’s office encourages motorists to use the McTeer Bridge as an alternate route.

Sunday afternoon, a celebration walk is happening from Saint Peter’s Catholic Church on Lady’s Island to Historic Saint Peter’s Church in downtown Beaufort.

BCSO says brief closures can be expected on Meridian Road on Lady’s Island and West and Duke streets in Beaufort.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling in these areas.

