SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department responded to a crash with injuries in downtown Savannah Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:06 p.m., SPD tweeted that traffic at Drayton and E. Gaston Streets was closed due to a vehicle vs. moped crash with serious injuries. Shortly after 4 p.m., SPD advised that the roadway was cleared and open again.

#SPDtraffic Traffic at Drayton and Gaston is closed for a vehicle vs moped crash with serious injuries. Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/OqHT8lz5gh — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 14, 2020

Additional crash details are not yet known. News 3 will have updates.