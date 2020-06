PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Ribaut Road near Drayton Drive in Port Royal is partially closed due to a crash, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says.

BCSO says both the northbound and southbound lanes are blocked. There is heavy traffic back up in the southbound lanes.

The crash happened just off of the Bell Bridge and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Police, fire and EMS are on scene. Wreckers are on the way, BCSO says.

