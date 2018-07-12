Resurfacing project begins Sunday night in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Work begins this weekend in downtown Savannah for a $750,000 milling and resurfacing project on State Route (SR) 25 Connector.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, resurfacing starts at the Bay Street Viaduct on West Bay Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, continuing to Oglethorpe Avenue and ending at the canal bridge at the Talmadge Bridge ramps.
The project covers just under a mile in downtown Savannah.
Nightly milling and asphalt inlay operations will be happening Sunday through Friday between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Lane closures will be in place during operations.
With ideal weather conditions, GDOT estimates the project should finish up by September.
Drivers in these areas are urged to use caution in work zones. GDOT asks you to be slow down, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs, obey road crew flaggers and expect the unexpected.
Reeves Construction Company will be conducting operations.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
