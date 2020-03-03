Railroad construction causes traffic closures in Gulfstream Road area

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Gulfstream Road from Robert B. Miller Road to Highway 21 after railroad construction caused the shutdown of several intersections.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), motorists may access the businesses and homes in the area, but because of the railroad construction, motorists cannot access Highway 21 from Gulfstream Road.

“This has caused major traffic backups as motorists, including large trucks, are forced to turn around as they approach Highway 21 from Gulfstream Road,” CCPD stated.

Drivers exiting Gulfstream Road are urged to travel west and exit onto I-95.

CCPD does not have a timeline on how long the intersections will be closed.

