UPDATE: President Street reopened after crash led to road closure

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) reopened a portion of President street after an accident Thursday morning led officials to close the east bound lanes.

CCPD says a passenger vehicle collided with a dump truck on the eastbound side of President st. near Pennsylvania ave.

Police say no serious injuries were reported.

President st. eastbound was closed at Pennsylvania ave. as crews clean up an accident site.

Traffic was re-routed onto Pennsylvania ace. from President st.

CCPD cleared the scene before 10:30 a.m. and reopened the lanes.