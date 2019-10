WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Part of Walthour Road on Wilmington Island is closed due to a sinkhole Saturday afternoon.

The sinkhole is near the intersection at Walthour Road and Johnny Mercer Boulevard. Walthour Road is closed between Concord Road and Peter’s Quay.

Officials on scene said there are no injuries or accidents reported. Agencies are currently working to fix the sinkhole.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed. News 3 will have updates.