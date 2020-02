SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of Montgomery Street has been blocked due to a vehicle and scooter crash.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), serious but non-life-threatening injuries are involved.

Montgomery Street is closed between Bolton and Gwinnett streets as SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit responds.

Authorities ask drivers to be patient while traveling in the area.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic