POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 16 west at Interstate 95.

According to the Pooler Police Department, officers are redirecting traffic onto I-95 from I-16. But drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

Details on the cause of the crash or any injuries have not been released at this time.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic