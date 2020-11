POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor-trailer has overturned on the interstate near Pooler early Friday morning, police say.

The Pooler Police Department says there are injuries in the crash on I-16 westbound at the southbound I-95 ramp. It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, no lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers are urged to drive with caution in the area.

