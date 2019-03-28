Police: Motorist seriously injured in crash on Victory Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crash on Victory Drive (cropped photo via SPD)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah police have closed a portion of Victory Drive due to a crash that seriously injured the motorist.

Traffic is closed on the roadway between Burroughs and Florance streets near the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

It appears a motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Savannah Police Department asks drivers to be patient while traveling in the area.