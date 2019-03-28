Traffic

Police: Motorist seriously injured in crash on Victory Drive

Posted: Mar 28, 2019 05:07 PM EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah police have closed a portion of Victory Drive due to a crash that seriously injured the motorist.

Traffic is closed on the roadway between Burroughs and Florance streets near the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.

It appears a motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The Savannah Police Department asks drivers to be patient while traveling in the area.

