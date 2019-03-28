Police: Motorist seriously injured in crash on Victory Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah police have closed a portion of Victory Drive due to a crash that seriously injured the motorist.
Traffic is closed on the roadway between Burroughs and Florance streets near the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood.
It appears a motorbike was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
The Savannah Police Department asks drivers to be patient while traveling in the area.
