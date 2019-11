SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed a portion of River Street Friday afternoon due to a fuel spill.

According to the Savannah Police Department, no traffic is being allowed between the Barnard Street and Bull Street ramps.

Officials say the closure could last for two hours, or until about 4 p.m.

SPD says hazmat crews are en route to clean up the spill.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic