Police expect hourslong closure due to Hwy 80, Pine Barren Rd crash

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Pooler that is expected to impact traffic into the evening.

According to the Pooler Police Department, the intersection of Highway 80 and Pine Barren Road remains closed in both directions and could remain shut down for at least three to four hours.

The department says the crash caused downed power lines. No injuries have been reported.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) first issued an alert about the crash at 3 p.m.

Officials are asking all drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

