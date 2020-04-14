Police: 2 dead in head-on collision on I-516

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a driver and her passenger died in a crash on Interstate 516 Monday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 8:25 p.m., 33-year-old Tiffany Adkins was driving northbound on I-516 in the southbound lane where Shanetta Fails, 41, was also traveling.

Authorities say Fails saw Adkins’ vehicle approaching but was unable to avoid a head-on collision.

Adkins and her passenger, Quenton Carter, 41, both of Savannah, died as a result of injuries from the crash.

Fails and 30-year-old Jalisa Hamilton, who was also in the car, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to SPD.

The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit continues to investigate.