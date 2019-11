EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – A train derailment Tuesday overnight leads to a road closure for several hours Tuesday morning.

The train derailment occurred sometime after midnight in Springfield. According to Effingham County officials, the partial train derailment shut down Highway 21 at Patriot Park.

photo: Effingham County

Crews managed to clear the train and re-open the roadway just before 5 Tuesday morning.

A cause to the derailment has not been released.