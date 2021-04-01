Overturned truck, shed causes delays on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Earlier this year a lost cow shut down traffic on Interstate 16. Now, it’s a shed that’s causing delays — and that’s no April Fools’ joke.

According to the Savannah Police Department, before 4 p.m. Thursday, a truck hauling a shed overturned on westbound I-16 near the exit for Chatham Parkway blocking traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

As of about 4:45 p.m., one lane is open, but traffic remains slow. SPD expects the lane closure to last another hour or two.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic