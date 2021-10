SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash involving a log truck led to lane closure on I-16 Tuesday morning.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the log truck overturned on I-16 eastbound. I-16 at Dean Forest Rd. is closed due to the accident.

The Dean Forest exit is open.

SPD says the closure will last several hours.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.