Overnight lane closures on Beaufort Co. bridges to begin Tuesday for inspections

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Routine inspections for several Beaufort County bridges will begin Tuesday and go through next week.

Below is information on upcoming bridge closures from Consor Engineers LLC, the consultant for the South Carolina Department of Transportation conducting the inspections.

US 278 over Mackey Creek & US 278 over Skull Creek (Hilton Head Bridges)

CONSOR Engineers LLC will be performing bridge inspections on the evenings of Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 20. Right lanes will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closures will start in the eastbound direction of travel and will switch to the westbound as work progresses.

US 21 over Beaufort River (McTeer Bridge)

CONSOR Engineers LLC will be performing bridge inspections on the evenings of Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 19. Right lanes will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closures will start in the northbound direction of travel and will switch to the southbound as work progresses.

US 21 over Battery Creek

CONSOR Engineers LLC will be performing bridge inspections on the evenings of Sunday, Sept. 20 through Wednesday, Sept 23. Right lanes will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closures will start in the eastbound direction of travel and will switch to the westbound as work progresses.

US 278 over Broad Creek (Broad Creek Toll Bridge)

CONSOR Engineers LLC will be performing bridge inspections on the evenings of Monday, Sept. 21 through Wednesday, Sept. 23. Right lanes will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Closures will start in the eastbound direction of travel and will switch to the westbound as work progresses.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is advising drivers to plan their routes and travel times accordingly.