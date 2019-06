SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At least one person was injured Wednesday when a car crashed into a bus stop located near Savannah Technical College on White Bluff Road.

It appears no one was standing at the bus stop when the crash occurred.

As a result, northbound traffic on White Bluff Road at Johnston Street is down to one lane.

No word yet on the cause of the crash or the extent of the person’s injuries.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic

News 3 will continue to follow this story.