BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are responding to a fatal accident on east U.S. 278 near Sun City Boulevard involving a car and a motorcycle.

The accident happened at approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays in the area.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are on scene.

